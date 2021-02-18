Front-line staff thanked

Cards written by students in the Kingsbury Seventh-Day Adventist elementary school, and food from the Kingsbury SDA Church, were delivered to front-line health workers at Slate Valley Center nursing home in Granville last month.

The staff enjoyed a lunch of different kinds of lasagna, including cheese, vegetable and gluten-free, plus a salad, garlic bread and, for dessert, chocolate pie and lemon cake.

While having their lunch in their own rooms, the staff read the homemade cards from the students.

“It really brightened everyone’s day,” said Andrea Kelley, recreation director at Slate Valley Center, who, in a news release, thanked the school and church for their efforts.

