FROM THE PUBLISHER: Post-Star launches business stimulus program

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in the Glens Falls region, we are excited to announce the launch of our Local Business Stimulus Program.

This program offers matching marketing credits to our local businesses to help them navigate the changes brought on by the COVID-19 virus. It comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant Program, in which we provided over $100,000 in advertising support to our local business partners.

Our Local Marketing Grant Program was successful in helping our advertisers navigate the economic uncertainty in the spring caused by the pandemic-related closures. The program allowed new and old advertisers to promote their businesses with Post-Star grants helping defray their advertising costs. The Local Business Stimulus Program builds on this to further stretch our advertisers’ dollars to assist local businesses get back on their feet.

Put simply, things have changed, and our local businesses have lived this change over the past few months. Their customers are looking to do business with them in new ways, asking for new services and looking for new ways to connect every day. That’s why we stand ready to build on our commitment to help our local businesses succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program.