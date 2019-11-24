Happy Thanksgiving to all of our readers of The Post-Star, be it in print, digital or a combination of both!
We know there is a lot of preparation going on in your household as you plan your travel, organize the Thanksgiving feast and move into the holiday season.
We also have been preparing for the big day, as The Post-Star will deliver our largest paper of the year on Thursday. Weighing in at more than 3 pounds, The Post-Star will be packed with Black Friday deals from across the region. The Thanksgiving premium print edition will include the latest local news content, along with ads and deals that will greatly help you with your holiday shopping experience.
Print readers will have access to up to 21 sales flyers, plus in-paper advertising from our cherished local and national advertisers promoting the latest gadgets and best prices of the season. Our printing partner has been busy all week assembling more than 388,000 sales flyers for this special morning edition.
Along with great deals, you can also register for an exclusive Post-Star holiday contest. “Thanksgiveaway” is an opportunity to win one of three $100 gift cards. Details for “Thanksgiveaway” registration will only be available in our supersized Thanksgiving Day edition.
If you are a digital-only News+ subscriber to The Post-Star, we’d hate for you to miss out, so we have stocked extra copies at local grocery and convenience stores that are open Thanksgiving.
If you are not currently a home delivery subscriber, please consider signing up for one of our News+ packages. Your silver, gold or platinum News+ membership unleashes all of our print and digital offerings, including delivery of the daily and Sunday print edition (where available), full access to all of our online content and archives, the e-edition and exclusive members-only discounts on travel, tickets and more.
Thank you for being a loyal reader of The Post-Star. You may not agree with everything we write or report (and would be surprised if you do), but we value your readership and interest in what we provide to you on a daily basis.
(1) comment
"............cherished local and national advertisers................."
??? A bit treakley for my taste, turkeys and hyperbole, a Thanksgiving tradition.
