From the publisher: A Post-Star Christmas tradition

The Post-Star for a decade now has honored a tradition of which we are proud.

For one day each year, Christmas Day, The Post-Star does not publish a print edition to allow your carriers and our overnight employees to enjoy Christmas morning with their families.

Our offices will also close early on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. to allow all employees working that day to get home to spend time with their families.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The combined Dec. 24/25 paper will contain all the news you have come to expect, in addition to two days’ worth of features and comics. For our digital News+ and print subscribers, who have activated their digital portion, we will be publishing a special e-edition that will contain additional features and special content.

Things return to normal for the Dec. 26 print edition.

This time of year can get very hectic, but it is truly special. Please take the time to appreciate all the small things the holiday season has to offer, and enjoy time with your family and friends.

From all of us here at The Post-Star, thank you for your readership, and we wish you all a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0