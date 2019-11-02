Far too often these days, reporters are told by sources that their employer will not allow them to talk to anyone at the newspaper.
They are told to direct reporters to a public relations professional or a spokesperson to handle questions.
This has been rock solid policy for anyone who works for the state of New York for years. Gov. Cuomo’s administration has made it even more difficult since he has been in office.
But here’s the thing, those policies have regularly been found to be unconstitutional.
The good news is that employees cannot be fired for talking to the press.
At the federal government level, employees have repeatedly been told it is a punishable offense to talk to the media without permission.
But according to a recent paper, that policy is against the law.
Researchers at the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information found at least 20 cases where courts invalidated workplace policies prohibiting government employees from discussing their work.
The Brechner Center could not find any public agency that had ever prevailed when its policy about talking to the media has been contested.
This policy often applies to teachers, firefighters, police officers and government workers at all levels.
Any policy that does not allow them to talk to the media is unconstitutional.
The Brechner Center also found that there are protections for workers in the private sector though the National Labor Relations Act.
Private sector employees often believe they must check their First Amendment rights at the door when it comes to talking about their employer with the media. That is not true, either.
The research group found that policies restricting employee communications with the media are rampant, with corporations establishing written policies that restrict interactions with the media.
But the courts have regular struck down company policies that are overly broad.
In one case from last year, a hospital employee in Maine was fired from their job for writing an unflattering letter to the editor in violation of hospital policy against unapproved media contacts.
The National Labor Relations Board ruled that the hospital acted unlawfully in firing the employee.
The NLRB found the hospital’s policy against media contact to be so intimidating it violated the National Labor Relations Act.
“When rank-and-file employees are unable to discuss their work with journalists, the public’s understanding suffers,” wrote Frank LoMonte in the Poynter Institute article.
“A prepared statement from a public-relations office is no substitute for the subject-matter knowledge of the engineer, computer scientist or nurse who is working on the front lines.”
All workers should know that they do not give up their First Amendment rights when they walk through the door at work.
They still have freedom of speech.
It’s not all hate
It is absolutely true that we get more hate mail — really email and comments — than at any previous point in my career, but I would be remiss in not pointing out the many kind words of support we get from readers, especially regarding the challenges that our reporters on the front lines face.
One of those notes came from longtime Lake George Mayor Robert Blais this week. I’m sure he won’t mind if I shared some of his words:
“Count me as one who values highly the work you all do at The Post-Star.
“How else are we to let others know what is going on in Lake George, read about our city, publicize a pot-luck supper or relate to Martha Petteys’ everyday affairs.”
I thank Mayor Blais and all of the kind readers who regularly show their support for our work.
