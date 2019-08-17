I suspect our children today are much smarter and far more educated than I was at their age.
I know my son was.
That said, I do believe there are gaps in their knowledge when it comes to current events, geography and local government.
I don’t know how many times I had to explain to my son that Betty Little was not the type of senator that worked in Washington.
When he was in college, I was astounded that I had to tell him which direction to go on the Thruway to get to Buffalo.
So if you have a student who is heading off to college in the fall, or is making his way into high school, you might want to consider digital subscription to our newspaper to help fill in those gaps.
I never could get my own son to read the newspaper — he claims now he used to peek when I wasn’t looking — but there was certainly never a problem with him playing with his phone.
We’ve been working diligently at The Post-Star to update and improve our digital product for months, and the price should be right for just about anyone.
The Post-Star is running a “Back to School” sale that starts at $3 for three months before settling in at $5 a month. It will be like they never left home.
What many might find surprising is that you get more content digitally than in the newspaper, because there is no limit to space online.
I hear from so many people that they still enjoy the feel of the paper in their hands in the morning. That’s fine; I’m one of those people, too, and if you are a print subscriber, you already have access to the digital product. But when there is a foot of snow in the driveway, I often fire up the iPad to read the newspaper.
A subscription to the newspaper is the perfect way to say to the student in your life, “Hey, you are growing up. You need to pay attention to the world around you.”
Some numbers
I got an email this week from SafeHome.org citing a study that says New York is ranked as the 14th best state for journalists to live and work.
Unfortunately, the other highlights were not so encouraging. Perhaps, they were hoping to sell me a security system.
The study found that 9 percent of New York journalists had been attacked in the last three years.
It also found that the number of journalists in the state is expected to fall by 17.8 percent by 2026.
And included in the national findings was the fact that 26 journalists have been attacked in 2019.
We’ve also seen an uptick in emails and social media posts that were borderline threatening. We were concerned enough to contact the police a couple of times.
That’s our world these days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.