FROM THE EDITOR: Readers are the winners with collaborative journalism

Guest essaysWe are always looking for guest essays to run on our Viewpoints page.

The trouble is that more often than not, the guest essays that readers submit are nothing more than long letters.

This is what we are looking for in a guest essay:

- Expertise is a good place to start. Anyone who has specific experience in a field or with an issue that is in the news would be qualified to write a guest essay.

- We are looking for insights into local issues and challenges that communities face. It doesn’t matter how well versed you are in national politics, that’s not what we are looking for.

- We’re always interested in hearing the viewpoints of public officials, especially when it is not right before an election.

- While we don’t see it very often, a story that touches the heart strings is also always welcome.