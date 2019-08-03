Here’s a hypothetical from my life as a newspaper editor.
From time to time, people do not tell us the truth. Reporters and editors remember that. It’s a black mark toward the credibility of any source and goes toward whether we should trust them again.
If we had a source that lied to us every single day, what would we do?
It’s never happened before locally.
I suspect we would call the source out publicly and expose the lies they have told us through fact checks and editorials. For politicians or public officials, this used to be the ultimate embarrassment and a blot on a professional future that could end the career of an elected official.
Let’s take it a step further.
What if that person continues to perpetrate incorrect information over and over again even after we have publicly exposed it?
What if they then said we were the ones making things up?
We might write more editorials condemning the person.
We might publish more conclusive fact checks to prove our accuracy.
We might even start counting the number of times they were caught not telling the truth.
What would we do if some of our readers began sending us letters to the editor condemning us for making things up?
I wonder, hypothetically, if the right course would be not to publish anything that person said because they lack credibility.
Many of my colleagues here at the newspaper and around the state would argue that we have a duty to report what the person says, whether it is true or not, especially if they have an important position.
Up until recently, I would have said the same thing.
I’m not sure I agree with that anymore.
This is a journalism dilemma.
Should we publish direct quotes that are lies because the person is powerful?
What if that person is president of the United States?
Or a member of Congress?
What if those lies help to perpetuate a political point of view with facts that are not accurate?
If you watch news shows, you often see politicians who do not answer the question no matter how hard they are pressed.
Why are they allowed air time if they do not answer direct questions?
I wonder if the national media should stop quoting the president.
I wonder if the national media should stop talking about his tweets.
The lack of accuracy is well-documented and the president’s attacks on the press are almost always unfounded, while damaging an industry that has little else but its credibility.
This is where we are as a nation.
This is where we are as journalists.
I do not trust anything the president of the United States says.
How sad is that?
But more importantly, what is the right thing to do about it?
Addressing issues
One of my goals is to publish as many letters from our readers as possible. If you keep the letter under 300 words, are factually accurate and civil, your letter will be published.
This week, I received a letter criticizing a recent editorial. The writer mentioned the headline and the photo with the editorial, but the content of criticism had nothing to do with the content in the editorial.
I asked the letter writer if they had read the editorial, because it did not seem like they had since their criticism had nothing to do with its content. I urged them to read the editorial, and if they wanted to criticize the content of the editorial, I would be happy to review the letter again. But they had to actually criticize the content. That seemed reasonable to me.
I never heard back.
