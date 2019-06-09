Newspaper editors think a lot about journalism.
I know I do.
We want our newspapers to make a difference in the community, to make them better by holding community leaders responsible and leading conversations about issues and problems we all face. We want our newspapers to be mandatory reading every single day.
But if you asked our readers why they subscribe, I’m pretty sure most would just say they want to know what is going on, who died and if there are any sales going on.
We provide those services, too, but I suspect our readers benefit in ways they don’t even realize.
This past week, we let our readers know about some of the recognition we received for our journalism. That’s important to us, and it should be important to you, especially when you are paying more for the product.
When regular folks think about journalism, I imagine they think about Woodward and Bernstein and investigative reporting that exposes corruption.
But journalism is really so much more than that.
It is about tackling issues and informing readers about things they do not know about.
It is about telling the personal stories of people who have suffered hardships and tragedies, but persevered.
It is about telling the inspirational stories of people who overcame, who made a difference, about people who have showed a simple kindness.
We do that, too.
I’m proud of the staff we have here at The Post-Star, of their dedication and their commitment to telling those kinds of stories.
I’m happy to report that we were honored for just those kind of stories.
Consider just a couple of the stories we were honored for this week:
- Sportswriter Pete Tobey was honored for his story of a high school wrestler who persevered despite not being able to hear.
- Gwendolyn Craig was honored for continued reporting on the environment, specifically water and air quality, giving our readers important information about the communities in which they live and how their health might be at risk.
- Kathleen Moore and Don Lehman were honored for tackling the issue of nursing home staffing shortages.
- Moore was honored again for her reporting on the difficulty local residents have finding a drug rehabilitation center for family members.
- Will Doolittle and his wife Bella were honored for their commitment to telling their own very personal story of her battle with early onset Alzheimer’s with their ongoing podcast.
That’s the type of quality community journalism that we do regularly, and it is just a sampling of what we do every day of the year. We do hundreds of meaningful stories like this all year long and most don’t get a plaque, but many still make a difference.
You need to know this.
You need to understand what it is we really do and how important it is.
And hopefully you will continue to support that work. It can be the glue that holds communities together.
New editorial board member
It was especially encouraging this year to hear from 11 individuals willing to serve a four-month term on our editorial board. They came from all walks of life, with a variety of experiences and careers.
Honestly, any one of the 11 would have been a fine selection.
We settled on three to carry us through the next year with Alan Whitcomb, a Granville resident, joining us immediately.
Whitcomb is a Navy veteran who went to school and lived in Canada for a time after the service. He called his time in Canada a “unique perspective on being a United States citizen.”
Whitcomb worked in retail agribusiness for a time before gravitating to law enforcement, working along the border for customs while becoming a trained immigration officer.
Whitcomb will serve a four-month term on the editorial board.
