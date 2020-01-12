FROM THE EDITOR: Communities lose a lot without a daily newspaper

We had a group visit us this week to learn about the newspaper.

It was a great opportunity for us to talk about what we do, how we do it and why it is important to have a daily newspaper in your community.

There were 25 or so attending as part of a leadership class. It’s an annual meeting for us.

When it was my turn to talk, I took a little bit different approach than in the past.

I talked about a recent study I read that any community member should find alarming.

According to a team of researchers at the University of North Carolina, 1,800 local newspapers have closed or merged since 2004.

The same forces that are closing retail department stores and challenging malls to stay open are also working against newspapers.

Newspaper advertising continues to recede as more and more people do their shopping online. The big stores that used to spend a lot of money advertising in the newspaper are closing, and we are losing their advertising.

As advertising revenue declines, so do our resources to do good journalism.