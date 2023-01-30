From sidewalk bench to motel: Catching up with Ben, Beth and Bumba

For two months, they were the face of people who are homeless in Glens Falls: Ben, Beth and their pet dog Bumba.

They sat on a Ridge Street sidewalk bench facing a restaurant and a bus stand, just a short walk from City Hall. On Nov. 29, they were yards away from workers putting up tent structures for a Christmas market in City Park, and they had been living on the bench since early October.

It was getting colder again on that Tuesday, with a high of about 36 degrees. Later in the evening, the temperatures would dip below freezing.

Ben Hammond, 36, and Beth Hill, 47, were homeless, along with their inseparable dog Bumba. They were forced from a Hudson Falls apartment in late September after a court's "false order of protection" displaced the couple and their belongings, which put them on a path of couch surfing with a relative and then outdoor living, according to Hammond.

Hammond, who used to work at a local store he would not name, said he paid the rent on time, but the landlord said Hammond had made threatening remarks. Hammond said he was upset about "the way they treated their animals" and that he had said something critical about someone being around Hammond's nieces and nephews.

As with anyone's life, there is a lot of backstory that could be told.

Here they were in late November, each sitting on one side of the bench bundled in coats, scarves and hats. Hidden in the middle, in what appeared to be a clump of blankets separating them, was Bumba, a small mixed-breed dog, 16 going on 17 years old.

Strangers dropped off dog food at the bench, which they kept in one of two carts — a shopping cart holding their belongings and a bike trailer used to collect 5-cent cans and bottles at night. It adds up, especially in the summer when Hammond gets to Lake George.

Their night work looking for returnables and scrap metal meant they often would sleep, or try to sleep, sitting up during the day on the bench, which made them very noticed along Ridge Street, they said.

In November, they told a Post-Star reporter they would like a home again, or at least some warm shelter. One issue is the dog, and also that they are unmarried "with no common children," Hammond said, which makes it difficult for organizations to provide them with emergency housing.

Several local agencies contacted by The Post-Star in December knew of the couple either from seeing messages by curious passersby posted on the Glens Falls Community Helps group on Facebook or from more specific inquiries about assistance.

The Open Door Mission on Warren Street in Glens Falls has an emergency Code Blue shelter and a year-round homeless facility that takes in men and women, who reside in separate areas. But the shelter will only take in pets if they are certified service animals, something Bumba is not.

Hill put several comments on the Facebook page after people in the online group reached out to help.

"We still didn't necessarily ask for help, but we explained the situation of why we're homeless, and people offered to help," Hammond said. "They were talking about us, so we went in there (Facebook) and said, hey, you're talking about us, this is somewhat of our situation."

Some people offered to pay for "a day here, a day there" in a motel room for the couple and their pet. Then, a couple from the village of Lake George stepped forth to pay for a week at a time, over the last two months, for Hammond and Hill to stay at the Days Inn near Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury, which Hammond said is "very, very appreciated." Hammond's sister cleans rooms at the motel and lives in an adjacent room.

When a reporter visited the couple on a Thursday in mid-January, the interview was interrupted by a noontime knock on their motel room door by the Lake George couple, who identified themselves to the reporter but later asked that their names not be in a story.

"You've got to meet these wonderful people," the woman said. "They're really in a spot right now and we've been blessed and we're just helping them."

Hammond's need for gall bladder surgery recently, and the fact that a hospital stay would have left Hill and Bumba on the sidewalk by themselves, was a factor in getting Hammond and Hill set up at the motel, the Lake George benefactors said.

On Jan. 19, the couple drove to the motel to pay for another week, aware that snow was in the forecast and wanting to make sure Hammond and Hill, and their dog, stayed warm. They also dropped off some groceries.

"People should be allowed to have their emotional support animals with them, especially during times when they are challenged," the woman offered, referring to the difficulty the pair has had getting housing.

Ten days after the interview, the Lake George couple texted The Post-Star to say they "will be ending our support soon" due to the need for the woman to start traveling for work again and being unable to be around to make regular weekly payments, as the motel requires. "Beth is going to look for a job," the couple said in an update. "Without a car, she needs to be in walking distance from the hotel."

Some officials from City Hall have tried to help, as have officials with the Glens Falls Housing Authority across the street who have put them on waiting lists for a subsidized apartment, Hammond and Hill said. How would they pay for rent? With money from the bottles and cans, they said. Hammond said he can make between $40 and $100 a day in bottles and cans if he gets to Lake George during the tourist season.

Most passersby were friendly to them on the bench, offering food, beverages or suggestions for aid, Hammond and Hill said. In the fall, someone put them up for a night in the nearby Queensbury Hotel, though they were upset when a cart of their items was moved. Most downtown retailers were helpful, they said, but one was not and they singled out the business to a reporter.

Sometimes they would go across the street and sit on the narrow metal benches in one of the two bus terminal structures. Those structures have roofs and screening to keep the rain and wind off them. They sometimes slept in the City Park gazebo until officials discouraged that with "wake-up" visits in the morning and signs.

Hammond and Hill said they are happy to be staying in a warm motel room.

"I would love to have a home base that I can could go back to," Hammond said when asked in mid-January about his hopes for 2023. "I don't want to do my business (collecting bottles and cans) and then sleep on a bench. I don't want to be sleeping there. But I don't have anywhere else to sleep without being harassed or threatened with trespass. ... If we are out in the public and they see us, then they know we ain't causing no trouble, we ain't causing no problems. Yeah, it's kind of unconventional to sleep in a city park."

Along with the couple's hope of getting an apartment, Hammond said he wants to "grow his business" and dreams of putting bottle and can recycling bins in local hotels and other businesses to increase his revenue and the ease of collection.

"That's a job I can do," said Hammond, citing a disability. "I feel I'm doing my part for the environment, for the community, you know. Just because I don't have a home doesn't mean I'm not trying to help in the community."

For now, the sidewalk bench is in the past, and Ben and Beth, with Bumba always nearby, are looking forward with some reservations.