In the purplish dark of Sunday morning, balloon pilots gathered for the last launch of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Weather and wind direction reports were favorable, and they took to the fields of the Warren County airport.
They unfurled and inflated their balloons to the song Bolero, a classical piece composed by Maurice Ravel and the sensuous soundtrack to a famous love scene in the movie, "10."
Festival Director Mark Donahue said the song is a tradition that dates back decades.
"You can't have a flight without hearing Bolero," he said.
I was lucky enough to hitch a ride with R. Scott Kelley (he goes by Scott), who pilots a green, yellow and white balloon called "Private Eye Too."
From Pennsylvania, Kelley's day jobs have been for various communications companies, including AT&T, but he has made a change in career later in life. His wife started teaching math, and to keep on a similar schedule to her, he became a school bus driver.
The kids don't know he's a balloon pilot, Kelley said, but he might change that one day and bring his balloon to school.
Kelley has flown his balloon all over, including at the world's biggest gathering of hot air balloons in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But the Adirondack Balloon Festival is his favorite, he said, because of the people who are here.
The ballooning community often focuses on the southwest, Donahue added, because of the Albuquerque festival and the climate allows for more year-round ballooning. But in the Adirondacks, pilots saw the festival's best year ever this weekend with more than 150,000 in attendance.
Besides me, Kelley's passengers included Jessica Harris-Payne and Ish Payne, up from their home in the Bronx. The couple had never been in a balloon before, and Jessica appeared hesitant during the morning briefing.
Ish was busy helping inflate the balloon.
From left, Ann Williams, Stephanie Williams, Ish Payne, Karen Buttling and Lianne Knight, get R. Scott Kelley's balloon ready for flight Sunday at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
When the basket began to bounce, signaling it was ready for flight, the three of us got in with Kelley.
With a whoosh of a propane flame over our heads, the ground drifted away. The winds were to the north, and we floated over the changing autumn landscape of Washington County. Lake George was northwest of us.
While he's from Pennsylvania, Kelley has a home in Silver Bay. He has flown his balloon in winter before, and talked about tricks of landing on ice and in the water. It's trickier to land in snow, he said, but not impossible.
From above, you see things you might never see.
I saw the biggest spider web in my life, for example, glistening with dew on a tree top.
A spider web is seen from a hot air balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Kelley got us up to 3,500 feet, and the fastest we traveled was 26 mph.
We journeyed all the way to Fort Ann, and our balloon settled in the middle of a farm field where Kelley spotted an access road.
It was the gentlest landing I could have ever imagined.
After several phone calls with Kelley's chase crew, it was looking like we might have picked too remote a spot to land.
To see if he could spot the chase crew, Ish got out of the balloon and walked across the field to the access road. He disappeared into the woods.
Kelley got another phone call from his chase crew. They had found the access road, but the muddy ruts from tractor tires were so deep, the balloon van couldn't make it.
Kelley pulled the lever, and the propane flame filled the balloon. We drifted upward.
At first it appeared we were leaving Jessica's husband in the woods of Fort Ann, but he had found the chase crew and was in the van with them. Jessica and I were aloft with Kelley, and we watched another balloon land in an adjacent farm field.
I could see a manure lagoon not far from where we were heading, but we steered clear, and Kelley landed us over the trees and into another field, just behind Walker's Home, Farm & Tack on Route 4 in Fort Ann.
Jessica, Ish, their children and the balloon crew gathered the balloon after it had deflated. They folded it into a large bag, the kids sitting on it to release any excess air still bubbled inside the fabric's folds.
Once the balloon and basket were stowed away, we headed back for the airport, blending back into the bustling patchwork of grids we had been, for a moment, sailing above.
The fields and forests of Washington County are seen below hot air balloons Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
From left, Ann Williams, Stephanie Williams, Ish Payne, Karen Buttling and Lianne Knight, get R. Scott Kelley's balloon ready for flight Sunday at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
A bird's-eye view of Washington County on Sunday from a hot air balloon during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from R. Scott Kelley's balloon on Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
A balloon lands in a Washington County field Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
A spider web is seen from a hot air balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons float above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons float above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
A single Balloon floats above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons float above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
A single Balloon floats above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-star
The view from inside R. Scott Kelley's balloon, "Private Eye Too" as it is inflated Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
A view of Lake George from R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Crew members help R. Scott Kelley gather up his balloon, the Private Eye Too, Sunday morning during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. Kelley landed in Fort Ann.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Geese fly near a balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival somewhere over Washington County.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Crews fold up R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday in a Fort Ann field during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons inflate Saturday at the Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons inflate Saturday at the Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Spectators watch balloons inflate Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons inflate Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Special balloons glow Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons light up the sky Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
A balloon glows Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons light up the night sky during the moon glow portion of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons light up the night sky during the moon glow portion of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons light up the night sky during the moon glow portion of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons light up the night sky during the moon glow portion of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to the Post-Star
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Duma The Cheetah takes flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Saturday during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
LaChapElle Photo
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Thousands of spectators fill the Warren Country airport for the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Thousands of spectators fill the Warren Country airport for the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Thousands of spectators fill the Warren Country airport for the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Thousands of spectators fill the Warren Country airport for the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Spectators watch balloons take flight at the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Balloons fly over Glens Falls Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons fly over Queensbury on Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take flight Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Specail to The Post-Star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Balloons inflate in tight quarters Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons get ready to leave the ground Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Timothy and his son, Tristan, look on as a balloon takes to the sky Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Nearly 70 balloons flew at the first full launch of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, inflates his hot air balloon Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons fly high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons ascend Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
The view from inside Movin' Magic's hot air balloon, owned by Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, Friday night at the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons inflate Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury. Nearly 70 balloons took to the skies Friday night as conditions continue to be ideal.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Billy the Kid, a special shaped balloon, floats over the crowd Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons inflate Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloon fly sky high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Mark MacSkimming, of Harrisburg, Penn., gets his balloon hot Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons take to the skies Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons float above the mist during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
A balloon floats in the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons get ready to launch from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
A balloon hovers in the fog above fall foliage in Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons begin their ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Balloons make their way across the sky above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
A balloon descends into the fog above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
A solitary balloon floats through the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
A group of balloons begins its ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Balloons stand up and take flight in front of special shaped balloon Pig Headed on Thursday night at Crandall Park during the kick off of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls. Twenty-four balloons launched and headed east toward the Warren County airport and Washington County.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Mark and Carol Pluta wave as they leave the ground at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Mark Pluta readies his basket and torch for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Samantha Mitchell holds Addilyn Ashline as she points to one of the 24 balloons that took off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
"Pig Headed," one of the special shapes for the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival inflates to give people a glimpse of this year's crop of unique balloons. It was planned for it to stay grounded on Thursday though at the first launch of the festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Joe Schwerman, purple, test his fuel and torch before taking off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
John Blair of Bridgeton, New Jersey readies his balloon "Running Rainbow" for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Hudson Falls native BJ Sullivan adjusts his torch shortly before takeoff. He was the first in the air at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Peter Griswold, dark green, prepares his balloon "Dude" to take off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with perfect flying weather. Twenty-four balloons inflated and lifted off from Crandall Park in front of a crowd of thousands.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or
gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.
