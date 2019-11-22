LAKE GEORGE — Charles Wood Park is proving popular during the so-called "shoulder" seasons of the summer tourist season.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais announced six new events will use the park's festival space next year, including a food truck competition to be held the weekend of May 16.
The event will bring together more than a dozen food trucks and wagons together for a competition and to offer their specialties to visitors.
"The response has been tremendous," Blais said of the event.
Also set for spring is Adirondack Barks & Brews, a dog and craft beverage show to take over the park May 23-24, an Adirondack Spring Fling country music show June 12-14 and a three-day Jimmy Buffett-themed event called Fins Up Lake George, running June 18-21.
Blais said organizers of the latter event traveled to Key West, Florida, to recruit some of the country's top Jimmy Buffett tribute bands.
The annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival will return for June 27-28. In September, two music festivals are planned, with the Adirondack Independence Music Festival set for Sept. 4-6, and a second festival being organized for Sept. 25-27.
Blais said a Scottish festival featuring a bagpipe competition is planning for September as well, with dates to be finalized.
One event that came to the park each of the last two Septembers will not be back next year. The Hemmings Motor News auto show has been sold to a new promoter, who plans to find a new location closer to its headquarters down South.
Blais said summer events haven't proven as popular as filling the weeks before and after summer, citing the desire of visitors to be on the lake or other outings as well as the lack of shade at the site. He said purchasing tents may be a solution for the hotter months.
A proposal to put an original Adirondack fire tower in the park is also tentatively moving forward, as Blais said park organizers recently traveled to Clinton County, where a man who owns one is restoring it.
Blais said it is about 60 feet high, and he is awaiting word on possible state grant funding to pay for it.
Where it would be placed in the park has yet to be determined.
The park, located off West Brook Road, features a park and performance space on its north side and, on the south side, a man-made wetlands to filter stormwater before it gets to Lake George.
