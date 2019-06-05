QUEENSBURY — A boarded-up building covered with graffiti may soon be demolished to make way for a parking lot and bathroom stop on the Warren County Bikeway.
Warren County supervisors agreed in committee to pay for an asbestos test of the building at 275 Bay Road, which will cost an estimated $17,000. The results will determine how expensive it will be to demolish the former foundry.
Supervisor John Strough plans to ask the state to pay for the demolition.
“This is for enhancement of an alternative transportation system,” he said. “The state has been very supportive of those.”
He also plans to ask the state to pay for the construction of the bathrooms that he wants on the site.
“Why not?” he said. “The expensive part is getting the building down.”
If there’s a lot of asbestos in the building, it may cost $80,000 to demolish, he said.
He does not yet have an estimate on the cost of bathrooms, but he said it shouldn’t be too expensive.
“It’s right next to Bay Road, which has utilities,” he said. “And the building has utilities, though we’d probably have to install new.”
The town Highway Department could pave the new parking lot, he added.
Strough, a bicyclist, is enthusiastic about the idea.
“It’s right next to the bike path. It would make a perfect parking lot for the bike path,” he said to the Town Board at their meeting Monday. “If we could get grant money, we could put in bathrooms. Where on the bike path are there bathroom facilities?”
Board member Catherine Atherden chuckled at that.
“Except the woods,” she said.
The 1.09-acre property is owned by David J. Mullen, who operated Mullen Iron Works there.
He abandoned the property years ago and the town boarded it up. Since he was no longer paying property taxes, the county would normally have seized it and auctioned it off. But concerns about environmental hazards have kept the county from taking title. Once it takes title, it would be responsible for cleaning up the environment. County officials have spent more than a year trying to find a solution.
At this point, Mullen owes more than $205,000 in property taxes for the building.
