GLENS FALLS — The Friends of Crandall Library Art Gallery is featuring artwork by members of the Guild of Adirondack Artists, which is celebrating 40 years since its founding in 1973.

The exhibit displays a variety of mediums, watercolor, oil, acrylic and more. The public is invited to a reception on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the room adjacent to the gallery. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 31.

The gallery is located on the second floor of Crandall Library located at 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. The exhibit be visited on Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays for the month of August.