Friday: Few places reopening, many waiting until April

On Friday, indoor entertainment can finally reopen, more than a year after being closed at the start of the pandemic.
A few local businesses will open Friday, including Adventure Family Fun Center, and Great Escape Lodge will open its water slides, which could not open until the new rules go into effect.
But many are waiting until April. Sky Zone will open its Queensbury trampoline park on April 2, the start of spring vacation for many local schools. Regal Cinemas will start reopening movie theaters on April 2, although it has not announced a date for the cinema at Aviation Mall.
A few businesses will not reopen at all. Tru-Escape, which had an escape room at the mall, has closed all locations permanently.
Escape LG, the escape room in Lake George, is selling tickets for May 14 and dates thereafter. During the pandemic, the business pivoted to offering virtual escape games.
"Our 'normal' season of in-person has always been May to October but with a shift to online events during the pandemic we were able to continue operations throughout the year," said co-owner Beth Jalazo.
For the owners of Adventure Family Fun Center, Friday will come as a huge relief.
Owner Justin Ermigger took a job at Wal-Mart because his business was closed and got a PPP loan to pay the business' bills.
“The taxes are still due even if you’re not in service,” he said. “It’s been challenging. We applied for a PPP loan. We’ve been really blessed with that, so that let us pay our bills.”
On Wednesday, he was at the fun center, getting ready. On Friday, customers will be able to make two-hour reservations to enjoy laser tag, bumper cars, indoor go-carts, arcade games and a bounce house.
“We are looking to reopen everything,” he said. “It’s just kind of nice to open again.”
The company must follow state guidelines, which include requiring masks and not allowing more than 25% capacity. To make that happen, workers will take reservations for two-hour slots. Customers can call (518) 798-7860 to make a reservation (leave a message if no one answers) or take a chance that there’s space when they arrive. Each slot is $30.
Great Escape Lodge workers are also looking forward to Friday. The water park has been open, but only the lazy river and kiddie area could be used. All of the water slides are roped off — until Friday. The park has done steady business despite those limits.
In April, many more businesses are opening, including SkyZone. Those who had passes when the pandemic began last year will get an extension, starting April 2, for however much time was left on their passes last March.
The park will open April 2 at noon, but customers can start reserving times on March 29.
Masks will be required at all times and the park can have no more than 75 jumpers at a time, the company said. Due to the limited capacity, customers are encouraged to reserve a time. To avoid crowds in the lobby, customers should arrive more than 20 minutes before their jump time.
Outdoor entertainment, such as amusement parks, can open April 9 at 33% capacity. Locally, Great Escape will open May 1, much earlier than normal. It will be open weekends and select dates through the spring and will switch to daily operation on June 24, when schools close.
Lake George Expedition Park, the new name for Dino Roar Valley and Magic Forest, will open Memorial Day weekend. It will be open weekends through June, and then switch to daily operation on June 28.
This year, Lake George Expedition Park will only sell whole-park tickets. When Dino Valley first opened, two years ago, customers could buy a ticket to that experience or to Magic Forest, the child-sized amusement park. Now one ticket, for $34.99, covers both parks.
While many owners are eagerly preparing to open at last, some businesses didn’t make it through the long closure.
In a Facebook post last August, after malls were allowed to open but escape rooms were not, Tru-Escape wrote that it was over.
“Well. It has been a fun run. We have decided we cannot reopen. It does not make sense,” Tru-Escape's owners wrote. “Thank you to all who have had fun with us! Thanks to all our great staff!”
