Friday: Few places reopening, many waiting until April

“The taxes are still due even if you’re not in service,” he said. “It’s been challenging. We applied for a PPP loan. We’ve been really blessed with that, so that let us pay our bills.”

On Wednesday, he was at the fun center, getting ready. On Friday, customers will be able to make two-hour reservations to enjoy laser tag, bumper cars, indoor go-carts, arcade games and a bounce house.

“We are looking to reopen everything,” he said. “It’s just kind of nice to open again.”

The company must follow state guidelines, which include requiring masks and not allowing more than 25% capacity. To make that happen, workers will take reservations for two-hour slots. Customers can call (518) 798-7860 to make a reservation (leave a message if no one answers) or take a chance that there’s space when they arrive. Each slot is $30.

Great Escape Lodge workers are also looking forward to Friday. The water park has been open, but only the lazy river and kiddie area could be used. All of the water slides are roped off — until Friday. The park has done steady business despite those limits.