Casertino plaque

Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino, third from left, receives a proclamation designating Friday as "Peter Casertino Day" in Glens Falls as he retired from the force. Glens Falls Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid presented it to him, with Casertino's family and law enforcement officers gathering as well.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall declared Friday "Peter Casertino Day" in Glens Falls in honor of the Glens Falls Police detective lieutenant who retired Friday.

The proclamation was presented to Casertino by Glens Falls Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid at a retirement luncheon in City Hall on Friday.

The proclamation pointed out that he has helped lead investigations of serious crimes for the last 13 years as a detective and detective supervisor, but also was involved with community groups such as the Police Athletic League and Glens Falls School Board and the DARE program.

"Throughout his career, Pete has been a great community advocate," it reads.

The Police Department presented him with a plaque as well.

Casertino's last day was Friday, with the 23-year veteran of the force retiring to take a job as a school resource officer with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He will work in Whitehall Central School.

A retirement party was being organized for later this fall.

