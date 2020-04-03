Freihofer's Run for Women canceled; virtual 5K offered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — Officials at the Freihofer's Run for Women have canceled the 42nd edition of the run on May 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic and are offering a virtual 5K to those interested.

“Since 1979, the Freihofer’s Run for Women has encountered snow, torrential downpours, high winds and oppressive heat, but never a global pandemic like the one posed by the COVID-19 virus,” said FRW Co-Director Kristen Hislop in a release. “With the current distancing guidelines in place from New York state, we felt we had to take this action. Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our participants and their families, volunteers, spectators and sponsors."

The Freihofer’s Run for Women is offering three options to the 1,100 participants who have already registered: 1) Switch to the virtual 5K 2) Donate their race entry fee to FRW’s charity partners (and receive a commemorative 2020 race T-shirt), or 3) Receive a full registration refund. Those requesting a refund need to do so by midnight on Wednesday, April 15. Each of the three options can be completed at this link: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Albany/FreihofersRunforWomen