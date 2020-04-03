Freihofer's Run for Women canceled; virtual 5K offered

ALBANY — Officials at the Freihofer's Run for Women have canceled the 42nd edition of the run on May 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic and are offering a virtual 5K to those interested.
“Since 1979, the Freihofer’s Run for Women has encountered snow, torrential downpours, high winds and oppressive heat, but never a global pandemic like the one posed by the COVID-19 virus,” said FRW Co-Director Kristen Hislop in a release. “With the current distancing guidelines in place from New York state, we felt we had to take this action. Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our participants and their families, volunteers, spectators and sponsors."
The Freihofer’s Run for Women is offering three options to the 1,100 participants who have already registered: 1) Switch to the virtual 5K 2) Donate their race entry fee to FRW’s charity partners (and receive a commemorative 2020 race T-shirt), or 3) Receive a full registration refund. Those requesting a refund need to do so by midnight on Wednesday, April 15. Each of the three options can be completed at this link: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Albany/FreihofersRunforWomen
Those interested in signing up for the virtual 5K can do so can do so by using the same link through Tuesday, May 5 at midnight. Registration is $25 and there will be no further price increases. All virtual 5K participants will receive a 42nd annual virtual Freihofer’s Run for Women T-shirt, a bib and finisher’s certificate that can be printed out at home, a commemorative finishers’ medal and coupons for Freihofer’s products. These items will be mailed to participants by the first week in June.
Virtual 5K participants will be asked to complete a 5K run by themselves following CDC- and New York state-mandated social distancing guidelines between Saturday, May 23 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, May 31 at 11 p.m.
Those doing the virtual 5K will receive an email with instructions a few days before the start date. Once participants complete their 5K, they will be asked to submit their times via the link provided to them along with a photo of their watch/GPS/RaceJoy map. All times must be submitted by Sunday, May 31 at 11 p.m. Results will then be compiled and posted online at freihofersrun.com.
Race organizers also plan to offer the Freihofer’s Junior 3K in a virtual format, provided that more than 50 entrants are registered before Friday, May 1. All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, finisher’s medal and certificate through the mail by the first week in June.
For more information, visit freihofersrun.com.
