GLENS FALLS — Adidas and Boston Athletic Association runner Elaina Tabb stopped by Glens Falls Middle School on Thursday ahead of the Freihofer’s Run for Women, an annual 5k race in Albany, to speak to students about her love of running and importance of staying active.
Tabb fielded questions from excited fifth graders about her career, best times and most exciting races before moving the class outside to show everyone what her warmup routine is like and running a lap.
“The number one goal is to spread love for being healthy and active, and hopefully inspire kids to take risks and better themselves,” Tabb said.
Tabb ran at The College of William and Mary before becoming a professional runner, and has represented the U.S. at the World Cross Country Championship in 2017.
She took top spot on Saturday in her first time competing in the Freihofer run, finishing with a time of 16 minutes, three seconds.
Students give back
Salem High School recently closed for an entire day for students to spend time giving back to the community in place of their normal classes.
Students grades seven through 12 worked on a variety of projects including working in a community garden, painting the town gazebo and creating care packages for recent Salem graduates now in the military.
This is the first time the district has hosted the day of service, but district officials hope to make it an annual tradition to build a stronger connection between students and residents, according to a release from the district.
Teachers feel unsupported
A new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows fully half of all teachers do not feel supported or encouraged by administrators, which the authors argue is contributing to the high attrition rate in the profession.
Nearly five percent of the teachers surveyed said the stress and disappointments involved in teaching are not worth it, and one in four teachers said they plan to or may quit teaching if a different opportunity appears.
Economist and co-author of the report Emaa Garcia said larger societal issues such as rising poverty, racial and economic segregation and insufficient public investments are reflected in schools and overwhelming a workforce already dealing with a large shortage.
“Because these larger societal forces contribute to deteriorating working environments in schools, they can’t be blamed on students or parents,” Garcia said in a release. “Rather, improving the funding and resources to counter them should be made a priority.”
