Freezing rain, snow headed to region

Much of the region will be under a winter weather advisory on Sunday.

A mix of sleet and freezing rain will change to snow by the afternoon into the early evening hours. Up to 2 inches of snow and one-tenth of ice is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens on Sunday night into Monday.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

