A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and northern Warren County as well as Hamilton County as freezing rain is expected later today.

A storm that will bring rain for most of the region will start as freezing rain in parts of the region, before temperatures warm enough to turn to rain. The advisory is in effect for Monday morning.

Colder weather will move in after the storm, with the next chance of significant precipitation coming over the weekend.

