Freer, Deeb face off again to represent Queensbury's Second Ward

QUEENSBURY — Democrat incumbent Harrison Freer is once again looking to stave off a challenge from Republican David Deeb in a rematch to represent the town's Second Ward.

Freer, who also holds the Conservative ballot line, believes his experience in government and vision for a climate-friendly town makes him the easy choice come Election Day.

Prior to being elected to the Town Board two years ago, Freer served on the town's Zoning Board of Appeals and spent 24 years in the Air Force before entering the private sector.

"I have the experience and vision to move forward," he said.

Deeb, also running as part of Team Queensbury, owned a used-car lot for more than 40 years in Moreau. He has served more than 10 years on the town's Planning Board.

He believes he not only has the fiscal solutions needed to ensure Queensbury can progress, but the ability to work with other Town Board members to ensure the best outcome for everyone.

"I really feel that I have what it takes to help run Queensbury a lot smoother than it is now," he said.

Both candidates want to continue the town's sustainability efforts and find ways to share or consolidate services in order to reduce the tax burden.

But Freer hopes to update the town's comprehensive land use plan to address concerns surrounding housing, economic development and climate change.

Deeb is also concerned about the future of economic development in town, and believes smart investments are needed that put residents above an potential new revenue.

Freer

For Freer, the last two years have gone a bit different than expected because of the pandemic, but he believes the town has handled things well and has continued to make progress despite the circumstances.

He believes the Town Board has worked well together, but noted there is still much to be done.

If reelected, he said he would focus on pursing green initiatives that will continue to advance the town’s recent progress in combating climate change by updating the town's comprehensive land use plan. The plan was last updated in 2007.

He said he would like to see sustainability and environmental resiliency practices adopted as part of the plan. Severe flooding and forest fires are a growing concern and the town must be ready to act before the issues arise, he said.

“We haven’t, I don’t think, given enough thought to resilience with regard to severe weather events,” he said. “Flooding is the one I worry about the most. I think we’re going to see more of that and hopefully, we’re not going to see forest fires like out west. But we need get the best practices and put it into our plan and make sure people understand it and get input from people who have the expertise to do that.”

Freer said he expects an updated plan would take a year and a half, but noted the final result with give the town a clearer picture when it comes to fostering economic development, increasing affordable housing options and expanding public transportation, which are all key to the town’s growth.

“It’s got to be a holistic thing, and I think that’s why even though the comprehensive-land plan will be painful to develop, I think we’ll get smarter doing it and we’ll make better decisions having done it,” Freer said.

He added that he would like to see the town take additional steps to protect the water quality of its lakes, but noted he would like to see the state, particularity the Lake George Park Commission, play a greater role in ensuring sewage doesn’t enter freshwater bodies.

He said the town must continue to explore ways to spend the more than $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and believes water and infrastructure improvements should be looked at.

Lowering taxes by exploring additional shared-service opportunities with county and local governments is also a priority for Freer, who said every opportunity to reduce taxes should be looked at.

He added that the town must come up with a way to address ways to provide reliable, cost effective EMS services to residents, but noted the “devil is in the details.”

“I’m watching what’s going on with different towns and municipalities dealing with whether the tax district is the right answer,” he said. “I don’t have a strong view on the devil in the details of EMS improvement, but I know it’s something that we’re going to have to do better at and figure out a better solution than just staying our course.”

Deeb

Deeb said the town’s finances remain in good shape, but noted he is running to ensure things stay that way.

If elected, he said he would work to bring sensible economic development to town, which includes ensuring the needs of residents are put before the desire to generate additional revenue.

He would also explore ways to create additional affordable housing options, adding it is important government works to create affordable housing options.

“I do believe that we have to continue to grow businesses, for economic reasons, in Queensbury, but I think we have to be responsible enough to know when we have to curb some of this growth so that it doesn’t get wildly out of control,” he said.

Deeb said he would also work to continue the town’s recent progress combating climate change by looking into ways to expand wind and solar energy and add additional electric-vehicle charging stations in order to keep up with what he believes is a rapid shift by the auto industry away from fossil fuels.

“We have to make sure we have car charging stations, we have to make sure we have the infrastructure in place to deal with this as it comes up,” he said. “We need a lot more renewable energy … we really do need to get away from the oil industry and try and push ourselves to more renewable energy.”

Deeb said he would like to explore additional shared services with the county and noted he would be willing to look at consolidation wherever possible, including consolidating the town’s fire and EMS districts.

He said all options should be looked at, but noted a decision shouldn’t be made until a detailed plan is presented.

“The cost of fire protection and emergency services keeps going up, and we have to look at that carefully,” Deeb said. “But on the same token, the squads and fire departments do a great job trying to keep us protected, and we have to listen to their side of the story also. If there’s a balance there somewhere, I’d like to find it.”

Deeb said he would need to explore options when it comes to spending the more than $3 million the town received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, but noted the town shouldn’t invest in programs that are “self-sustaining,” but rather infrastructure improvements that have been left on the backburner or to fund programs that will help the most vulnerable.

He added that he believes he has a good rapport with the current Town Board and believes he would be easier to work with than Freer.

“We need for everybody to work together for the good of the town,” Deeb said. “That’s really, really important to me, because I really feel people are fed up, just fed up with the way things are going.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

