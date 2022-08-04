Free water snapped up on a scorcher of a day

While it was a slow start on Thursday, people began turning up in droves to pick up free bottled water provided by the county at the Municipal Center in Queensbury.

"New York State Emergency Management Office notified us, asking if we wanted pallets of water to distribute on Wednesday in anticipation of the hot weather," Don Lehman, spokesperson for Warren County, said Thursday.

Lehman said officials started off with three pallets, each containing 84 cases of bottled water. A little before lunchtime, an additional two pallets of water showed up.

By 12:30 p.m., all the water was gone.

Kids from a summer youth employment program grabbed a few cases to help distribute in Glens Falls, while Department of Public Works crews brought water further north to Warrensburg.

Meanwhile, Washington County officials distributed just over 500 cases of water at the Municipal Center public works garage in Fort Edward.

Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety, said the county's supply of water was gone by 12:45 p.m.

Hardy said various DPW and highway departments throughout the county picked up water to be distributed at other locations.

Thursday's weather forecast was predicted to reach highs of the mid-90s, according to Alex Avalos, assistant operations manager for Weather Routing Inc. in Glens Falls.

On average, temperatures reached around 91 degrees in Glens Falls, but due to "compounding dew points" and increased humidity, parts of the day felt like 100 degrees.

Avalos said there will be a reprieve on Friday with temperatures dropping to the 80s. There will be more cloud cover with a chance of thunderstorms and rain throughout the day.

It will still be on the humid side going into the weekend, with an expected high of 84 degrees on Saturday.

Temperatures will return to the 90s on Sunday with a potential for more thunderstorms.

Avalos said days that reach these kind of temperatures are more common in July than in August.

Going into next week, temperatures are expected to cool off for some time, according to Avalos.

At East Field Recreation Park in Glens FAlls, there were about 20 people in and around the swimming pool.

Ethan Schrammel, a 20-year-old lifeguard and manager who has worked at the pool for four years, said that on days like Thursday, rec officials typically like to stay open and encourage people who are outside to come cool off as opposed to playing on playgrounds.

"It's a lot safer to have the pool open," Schrammel said.

It was a typical day at the pool for a hot day, but it has been busier in the past; he speculated that some people probably didn't venture out due to the heat.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., Glens Falls Hospital did not have to admit anyone due to heat exhaustion, according to spokesperson Liza Rucinski. A communications officer for the Warren County Sheriff's Office said that as of 6 p.m., there were no calls related to heat exhaustion.

The weather did, however, affect the weekly food truck corral Thursday at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, forcing it to shut down this week due to the heat and potential for thunderstorms.

"It was so freaking hot and humid. It was the perfect day for thunderstorms," Eric Unkauf said, owner of the complex.

He said that considering last week's weather, many vendors didn't want to take the chance this week.

"Lighting struck about six blocks from The Shirt Factory last week, it sounded like a gunshot," Unkauf said.

There were six vendors who decided to show up anyway on Thursday.

Unkauf said that with the heat index reaching about 103 degrees, the majority of food truck vendors didn't want to be in their trucks standing over their grills. Some trucks don't have great air ventilation, he added.

Among the vendors who did show up were La Capital Tacos, a cupcake vendor, Kaleidoscope Ice Creams, Adirondack Mobile Hibachi and Miller's Backyard BBQ.