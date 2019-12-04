{{featured_button_text}}
FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Sheriff's Office will host a free snowmobile safety course on Saturday, Dec.14.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office at 399 Broadway in Fort Edward.

It will satisfy the state safety course requirement for youths ages 10 to 17 who want to snowmobile.

The class is limited to 30 participants, but another one will be held later in the winter. For more information, call the Sheriff's Office at 518-746-2492.

