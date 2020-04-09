Free milk to be distributed Friday in Corinth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORINTH — The Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne school communities will be recipients of donations in the form of milk by the American Dairy Association North East and Dairy Farmers of America.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, 20 pallets of milk will be available at Corinth Elementary School campus parking lot at 356 Center St. Milk will be available while supplies last.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved, there will be a drive-by distribution process. Residents should stay in their vehicle until they are prompted to receive their milk.

According to a news release, the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), a milk marketing organization representing more than 10,000 dairy farmers, reached out to Corinth Central School Superintendent Dr. Mark Stratton to learn more how they could help area communities.

“Every little bit helps during these difficult times,” Stratton said. “We know there are many stores that have put a limit on the amount of milk one person can purchase at a time, so we want to do what we can to help ease a little bit of the worry we are all feeling.”