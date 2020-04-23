Free milk available Friday for South Glens Falls school families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls Central School District families will be the recipient of free milk on Friday morning being distributed at the high school.

The giveaway is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and last until supplies run out. Families can pick up the milk at the rear cafeteria door and will be allowed up to two gallons of milk. The high school is located at 42 Merritt Road.

Please remember social distancing guidelines are in effect.

The giveaway is possible with due to a partnership with the American Dairy Association North East and the school extended a special thanks to Corinth Central School as well.

A similar giveaway will be held at 9 a.m. Friday for Corinth school families at Corinth Elementary School.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0