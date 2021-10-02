Free medical, dental, vision clinic attracts many to Washington County Fairgrounds

“This is a big deal,” Sopczyk said. “This highlights where the gaps are in services.”

Don Franks of Glens Falls was one of the community hosts of the clinic. Franks volunteered at a RAM clinic at his former home in Washington state. When he retired to Glens Falls, he saw the need for a clinic in the area.

“I spent the last four years organizing this, and this is the result,” he said.

For a first-time event, “the organizers from RAM are satisfied with the turnout,” Franks said. People may be skeptical about the clinic at first, but numbers go up at subsequent clinics when people realize the promise of free quality care is real, he said.

RAM has already tentatively reserved the fairgrounds for a second clinic next September, he said.

Preparations started Thursday when the first volunteers arrived, Weinberg said. They were put up at the 4-H dormitories on the fairgrounds with meals donated by local restaurants and organizations. RAM’s tractor-trailer and mobile eyeglass lab arrived Friday morning. Trained core volunteers led local volunteers in setting up exam and treatment rooms and equipment.