Free medical, dental, vision clinic attracts many to Washington County Fairgrounds

EASTON — The first patients arrived when the gate to the Remote Area Medical USA clinic opened at midnight Saturday, said Karen Weinberg, one of the community hosts who helped bring RAM’s free health care services to the Washington County Fairgrounds this weekend.
RAM, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Rockville, Tennessee, delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals through pop-up clinics held in schools, fairgrounds and convention centers.
Created in 1985 to provide health care in remote areas of the world, the organization switched its focus to the U.S. in 1992, said Haley Harbin, RAM’s digital media specialist. The Easton clinic was one of three in New York state this year and the first in this area.
“We go anywhere we’re invited,” Harbin said.
The Easton clinic offered internal medicine, family practice and pediatrics, internal medicine, women’s health care, vision and dental care, colon cancer and glucose screenings, physical therapy, acupuncture, rapid HIV and hepatitis C tests, and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Services reflect which health care providers are available. For example, a physical therapist “found out about the clinic at the last minute and called to volunteer,” Weinberg said. Other local practitioners included an acupuncturist, an optometrist,and dental assistants and hygienists.
Salem Town Supervisor E. Sue Clary was helping patients pick out frames for new eyeglasses. Clary, who helped bring a mobile medical van from Hudson Headwaters Health Network to her town earlier this year, said she’s passionate about getting people health care.
“Vision and dental are always an issue,” Clary said.
About 30 local people were volunteering at the clinic, Clary said, including professionals from HHHN’s network. The number of patients from throughout the area was “amazing,” she said.
Volunteer translators were available for Spanish-speaking farm workers.
“We’re seeing a lot of elderly people and some kids,” Clary said.
The number of patients on the grounds might not have looked large, but Kim Sopczyk, director of Family Services Association of Glens Falls, said that was partly because people were inside the buildings, waiting or being treated.
Family Services helped facilitate the conversations that brought the clinic to the area, Sopczyk said.
“Eight-five percent of our clients don’t have dental coverage,” she said. “We’ve been handing out flyers for RAM for a while.”
Seniors are coming for eye and dental care, which are not included in Medicare coverage. Dental care is “a big attraction” for others, she said.
“This is a big deal,” Sopczyk said. “This highlights where the gaps are in services.”
Don Franks of Glens Falls was one of the community hosts of the clinic. Franks volunteered at a RAM clinic at his former home in Washington state. When he retired to Glens Falls, he saw the need for a clinic in the area.
“I spent the last four years organizing this, and this is the result,” he said.
For a first-time event, “the organizers from RAM are satisfied with the turnout,” Franks said. People may be skeptical about the clinic at first, but numbers go up at subsequent clinics when people realize the promise of free quality care is real, he said.
RAM has already tentatively reserved the fairgrounds for a second clinic next September, he said.
Preparations started Thursday when the first volunteers arrived, Weinberg said. They were put up at the 4-H dormitories on the fairgrounds with meals donated by local restaurants and organizations. RAM’s tractor-trailer and mobile eyeglass lab arrived Friday morning. Trained core volunteers led local volunteers in setting up exam and treatment rooms and equipment.
On clinic days, volunteers start at 5 a.m. and work until 6 p.m., Weinberg said. Meals are provided so they don’t have to leave the grounds. Patients are advised to arrive as soon after midnight as possible, bring blankets, food, water and necessary medicine, and wait in their cars until called to check in.
Many local businesses and organizations contributed, including food from local farms, a donation of portable toilets from Snell Septic, and funds from the Mary McClellan Foundation, which covered rental of the fairgrounds, Weinberg said.
“All these little pieces came together and made it happen,” Weinberg said.
Among the volunteers were University of Buffalo dental students getting clinical practice and students from the University of Connecticut.
“I love any hands-on experience I can get with patients,” said Daniella Wrobel, a nursing student at UConn.
Volunteer April Rivkin, from Glen Rock, New Jersey, was registering patients.
“This gives me a sense of purpose,” Rivkin said. “The clinic offers services to people who truly need them.”