Free medical clinic coming to Washington County Fairgrounds next month

EASTON — A free medical clinic is coming to the Washington County Fairgrounds next month.

Remote Area Medical, or RAM, will provide free medical, dental and vision services to individuals on a first-come, first-served basis on Oct. 2 and 3.

The two-day clinic was made possible through collaboration with the Southern Adirondack Health Initiative and community volunteers, according to a news release.

“The Southern Adirondack Health Initiative, a community group formed to organize this clinic, is grateful for the community response and the donations of goods and money that are making this clinic possible,” Karen Weinberg, promotions chair for the event, said in a statement. “This is the first of its kind in our area thanks to RAM, who provides free, quality health care in communities like ours across the United States.”

Founded in 1985, RAM is a nonprofit organization made up of more than 173,000 volunteers, including licensed dental, vision and medical professions.

The organization has provided more than $174 million in free health services to more than 863,000 patients including the uninsured and those living in areas without medical access.