Free medical clinic coming to Washington County Fairgrounds next month

EASTON — A free medical clinic is coming to the Washington County Fairgrounds next month.
Remote Area Medical, or RAM, will provide free medical, dental and vision services to individuals on a first-come, first-served basis on Oct. 2 and 3.
The two-day clinic was made possible through collaboration with the Southern Adirondack Health Initiative and community volunteers, according to a news release.
“The Southern Adirondack Health Initiative, a community group formed to organize this clinic, is grateful for the community response and the donations of goods and money that are making this clinic possible,” Karen Weinberg, promotions chair for the event, said in a statement. “This is the first of its kind in our area thanks to RAM, who provides free, quality health care in communities like ours across the United States.”
Founded in 1985, RAM is a nonprofit organization made up of more than 173,000 volunteers, including licensed dental, vision and medical professions.
The organization has provided more than $174 million in free health services to more than 863,000 patients including the uninsured and those living in areas without medical access.
Medical services can be hard to come by in Washington County, a mostly rural community with more than 60,000 residents, approximately 5% of which were uninsured, according to 2019 census estimates.
The Census Bureau is in the process releasing the results from the latest decennial count completed last year.
Services available at the clinic include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and X-rays. Eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions and eyeglasses made on-site will also be available.
In addition, there will be women’s health exams, diabetes testing and counseling, acupuncture, cancer screenings and general medical exams, according to the news release.
No ID is required to receive service.
Patients, however, should choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient in attendance.
Those looking to attend the clinic should arrive as early as possible.
The parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 2. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. The process will repeat on Oct. 3.
Patients will be provided additional information regarding the clinic opening and the next steps when they arrive at the parking lot.
The parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served in some situations, including inclement weather and volunteer cancellations.
Those in attendance should bring food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided on site.
All patients will be required to wear face masks and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the facility.
For additional information on the clinic, visit: ramusa.org.
