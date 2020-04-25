Free mask giveaway at Washington County building Sunday
Free mask giveaway at Washington County building Sunday

Washington County Municipal Center

The Washington County will give out free cloth face coverings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Municipal Center, 383 Broadway, Fort Edward.

 Post-Star file photo

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Public Safety and Public Health Department will give out free cloth face coverings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Municipal Center, 383 Broadway.

The county received a supply of cloth face coverings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through New York state.

The coverings are washable T-shirt-type material, manufactured by HanesBrands, made of 100% cotton, in individually wrapped packages of five.

Anyone who cannot attend the distribution event can email publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

