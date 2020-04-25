Free mask giveaway at Washington County building Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Public Safety and Public Health Department will give out free cloth face coverings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Municipal Center, 383 Broadway.

The county received a supply of cloth face coverings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through New York state.

The coverings are washable T-shirt-type material, manufactured by HanesBrands, made of 100% cotton, in individually wrapped packages of five.

Anyone who cannot attend the distribution event can email publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

