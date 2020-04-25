Free mask giveaway at Washington County building Sunday

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Public Safety and Public Health Department will give out free cloth face coverings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Municipal Center, 383 Broadway.
The county received a supply of cloth face coverings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through New York state.
The coverings are washable T-shirt-type material, manufactured by HanesBrands, made of 100% cotton, in individually wrapped packages of five.
Anyone who cannot attend the distribution event can email publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.