GLENS FALLS — Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in New York state and the second leading cause of death due to cancer.
Free breast cancer screening is available to eligible uninsured women 40 and older through the Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington and Hamilton counties at Glens Falls Hospital.
This program also screens for cervical cancer in women and colon cancer in men and women without health insurance.
In addition, the program helps patients access treatment and navigate the health care system if they are diagnosed with one of these cancers, according to Dan Durkee, senior health educator for Warren County Health Services.
To contact the Cancer Services Program, call 518-926-6570 to see if you’re eligible for free cancer screening.
