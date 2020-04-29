Free face covering giveaway set for Saturday in Cambridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMBRIDGE — Free face coverings will be available for pickup by residents in southern Washington County during a giveaway on Saturday.

The cloth face coverings giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cambridge Central School.

The coverings are washable T-shirt-type material, manufactured by HanesBrands, made of 100% cotton, in individually wrapped packages of five.

The town and village of Cambridge, towns of White Creek and Jackson in cooperation with the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce, Cambridge Central School and Washington County Department of Public Safety and Public Health Department are hosting the event.

The county received a supply of cloth face coverings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through New York state.

