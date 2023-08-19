The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library has announced its fall series of concerts—three bands running in tandem with the Historic Salem Courthouse to bring six performances to the area. This year marks the first such collaboration.

“The Historic Salem Courthouse is thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in presenting the Live! Folklife Concert series,” the courthouse wrote on its website in January.

Cantrip and Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chis Newman are making return trips to the local stage. Cantrip last performed at Crandall Library in 2012, and Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chis Newman in 2015. Heron Valley is making its first appearance at the library. The concerts at Crandall Library date back to 1988, according to the library’s Folklife page.

Cantrip, an Old Scots word for charm, magic spell or piece of music, is making a tour through the region from Albany to Vermont in September and then heads to Canada in October, according to their website.

According to the press release, they play “compelling, energetic music with swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar and rich voices.”

They play Thursday Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Library, and Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. at the Courthouse. Find them at cantrip-music.com.

Heron Valley, on tour from Scotland, is promoting their latest release, “Erie Storm.” They have roots in Scottish and Irish traditional music and first toured the United States in 2018.

“Inspired by their previous three tours of the USA, the band have been developing their sound, shaped by the people they have met and the beautiful lands they have encountered,” their website says. “The history of the Great Highland Bagpipe, the Irish banjo, the West Coast fiddle mixed with the driving accompaniment of the piano and guitar are just some of the aural delights you will experience, captured in their latest release, ‘Erie Storm.’”

They play Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. at the Library, and Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. at the Courthouse. Find them at heronvalleyband.com.

Maire Ni Chathasaigh & Chris Newman, on tour from England with guitar and harp present a breathtaking blend of traditional Irish music, hot jazz, bluegrass and baroque, the press materials say. The awards this duo has seen over the years are plentiful including 2019 Concert of the Year in the Live Ireland Awards for their show in Chicago, their website says.

They play Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at the Library, and Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. at the Courthouse. Find them at maireandchris.com.

Doors open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. shows. Seating is first come, first served, with no reservations.

