From a press release: As part of a statewide effort to facilitate college admissions, State University of New York last month sent constituents in community college service areas “instant admission” letters, informing them they are accepted into their nearest college for the Fall 2023 semester.

Given the number of adult learners SUNY Adirondack welcomes each year — 18 percent of students are older than 25, with some well into their 60s and 70s — the college extended the offer to adult residents who earned a high school diploma or its equivalency.

Jenny Postlethwaite, director of College Access and Student Services at SUNY Adirondack said, "We have removed barriers to applying to college, and the vast majority of students are eligible to receive financial aid, further clearing the way to earning a degree.”

Statewide, nearly 100,000 residents qualify for free tuition at SUNY colleges. Those interested — whether they received a letter or not — can visit sunyacc.edu/apply and enter the code “ADMIT.” Those who attended SUNY Adk in the past and are interested in returning should visit connect.sunyacc.edu/register/returningstudentform, or contact SUNY Adk's Office of College Access at admission@sunyacc.edu or 518-743-2264.