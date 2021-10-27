Foy family starts web series about restaurants during pandemic

BOLTON LANDING — When the cameras stopped rolling on Buddy Foy Jr.’s Food Network series “Summer Rush,” the real show was about to begin.

The Foy family, which owns three restaurants in the Bolton Landing area, starred in “Summer Rush,” which aired in June 2020. The show chronicled the family and the dynamics of running their restaurants during the busy pre-pandemic summer tourist season on Lake George.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020, Buddy Foy Jr. — who owns the Chateau on the Lake — started making appearances on radio and television news shows sharing why the public should continue to support restaurants as they faced mounting challenges to stay in business.

He also started his own production company, Foy Network, to film and capture this historic time in the restaurant industry.

“This was a historic moment that I wanted my grandkids to have something to look at,” said Foy, who had watched and observed the Food Network filming and was involved in the backroom planning and post-production of “Summer Rush.”

The result was a new webisode series called “Foy Rush,” which documents the behind-the-scenes emotions and decision-making of Foy and his wife, Jennifer Foy, his brother Jesse Foy and his wife Jessica, who own Diamond Point Grille, and their parents Buddy Foy Sr. and Cate Foy, who own one of the oldest places in town, Cate’s Italian Garden.

“Foy Rush” takes viewers on the same turbulent business journey they experienced from the first wave of closings to new and ever-changing rules and regulations of reopening including masks, social distancing, partial capacities, curfews, indoor vs. outdoor dining, supply chain issues and worker shortages.

The free web series is being posted across all social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. “Foy Rush” is sponsored by Marini Homes and PlatePrep.com

“It’s not a restaurant show,” Foy said, “It’s a COVID show. It’s surviving COVID.”

When New York imposed a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants in November 2020, Foy and his wife opened another location in Florida, a move also chronicled on the show. Foy called the mandate “devastating.”

“It was just a snowball effect,” Foy said. “When the governor called a 10 o’clock shutdown, I had a 'come to Jesus moment.'”

At the same, the governor of Florida announced that all businesses were essential. Foy persuaded his family and 15 employees to move to Florida to open a new restaurant on Anna Maria Island. He is presently opening another restaurant in Sarasota, Florida.

“In 90 days we opened a restaurant, and we filmed it all,” he said.

Foy’s production company has filmed 50 webisodes; two available to stream each week.

Foy lauded the support the restaurants received from the community of Bolton Landing during the pandemic.

“Compared to Manhattan,” he said, “we had it a lot easier in the Adirondacks because of the community feel of our ZIP code”

But the pandemic is still causing problems for the restaurant industry, he said.

“Hope for our future is America gets back to work,” Foy said. “Hope for the future is our supply chain is rectified.”

