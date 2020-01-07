Fowler Square project in Queensbury finally has a developer, and he wants changes

QUEENSBURY — A developer is ready to build at Fowler Square, but not the retail space that was promised at the corner of Bay Road.
The plan took more than a decade to win approval. It would develop the corner at Bay Road and Blind Rock Road, across the road from SUNY Adirondack. But since approval, no developer has stepped forward to start building.
The problem could be the layout.
“It’s very difficult to rent apartments above retail in non-urban settings,” said Rosetti Properties Vice President Chris Falvey. “You’re going to get a pizza shop, a nail salon, a Chinese restaurant, and they all have certain smells.”
He told the Queensbury Town Board that he wants to remove the 21,000 square feet of first-floor retail from the plan. Instead, he would use the space to make 70 apartments larger, and add an exercise room, event space and rental office. He would not increase the number of apartments, which was set at 144 after much review from the Planning Board.
The Planned Unit Development was envisioned as a “village center” with residential, office and retail space when it was approved. The proposal includes several buildings, one of which would remain dedicated to retail.
“But retail first (floor), residential second (floor), we have not found anyone willing to do that,” said Mike O’Connor, one of the landowners.
He argued that removing 21,000 square feet of retail from the project would not be a big change.
“We’re not changing the concept of the project,” he said, noting that the change would also reduce sewer flow.
The change would not reduce the proposed parking lot significantly. Falvey said he plans apartments with two parking spaces per unit. The original proposal had 1.5 spaces per unit.
“In our experience, that’s a little light,” he said.
Town Board members agreed with him on that.
The Planning Board must make a recommendation on the change before the Town Board can make a decision. But the developers wanted to gauge opposition before spending the money on yet another set of plans. O’Connor asked the board if anyone opposed the idea, in general, and no one voiced concern.
“I’d much rather see it get underway than sit like that,” said board member Tony Metivier.
Board member Jennifer Switzer added that she was happy with the reduction in sewer flow, and board member George Ferone said the plan “makes sense.”
Supervisor John Strough offered the strongest endorsement, saying, “We’d like to see it developed.”
Rosetti Properties builds and maintains its apartments, rather than selling them to a landlord.
“We build to own. There’s a certain way you build if you’re going to keep it,” he said.
The company manages about 1,000 units now, in Guilderland, Colonie, North Greenbush and Saratoga Springs.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.