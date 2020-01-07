Fowler Square project in Queensbury finally has a developer, and he wants changes

QUEENSBURY — A developer is ready to build at Fowler Square, but not the retail space that was promised at the corner of Bay Road.

The plan took more than a decade to win approval. It would develop the corner at Bay Road and Blind Rock Road, across the road from SUNY Adirondack. But since approval, no developer has stepped forward to start building.

The problem could be the layout.

“It’s very difficult to rent apartments above retail in non-urban settings,” said Rosetti Properties Vice President Chris Falvey. “You’re going to get a pizza shop, a nail salon, a Chinese restaurant, and they all have certain smells.”

He told the Queensbury Town Board that he wants to remove the 21,000 square feet of first-floor retail from the plan. Instead, he would use the space to make 70 apartments larger, and add an exercise room, event space and rental office. He would not increase the number of apartments, which was set at 144 after much review from the Planning Board.

The Planned Unit Development was envisioned as a “village center” with residential, office and retail space when it was approved. The proposal includes several buildings, one of which would remain dedicated to retail.