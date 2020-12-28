 Skip to main content
Fourth Warren County resident in past week dies of COVID
Fourth Warren County resident in past week dies of COVID

Glens Falls Hospital

A Warren County resident who had been hospitalized with coronavirus has died. The person was in their 40s and died Sunday, the fourth person to die in the last week in Warren County.

 Post-Star file photo

A Warren County resident who had been hospitalized with coronavirus has died.

The person was in their 40s and died Sunday, the fourth person to die in the last six days in Warren County.

In total, 39 people have died of coronavirus in Warren County.

Warren County reported 19 new cases Monday, for a total of 999 confirmed cases since March, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 723 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 237 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized. All four are described as having "moderate" illness.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

