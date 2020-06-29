Fourth of July naturalization ceremony canceled at Saratoga National Historical Park

STILLWATER — The annual naturalization ceremony set for Saturday at the Saratoga National Historical Park has been canceled, according to the park's Facebook page.

The park consulted with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service about the ceremony, which is traditionally held on July 4. The ceremony attracts hundreds of visitors to witness new citizens taking the oath of allegiance for the first time.

It was decided that the size of the crowd and the nature of the event would make it unsafe to carry out with the coronavirus pandemic protocols in place that mandate crowd size and spacing.

Said park Superintendent Amy Bracewell on the park's Facebook page: "This event is one of the most poignant ceremonies we have at the park, and it is unfortunate that we will not be able to hold it this year. The health and safety of our visitors and employees is our top priority and ultimately led to this decision."

The park's notice on Facebook said it "anticipates being able to increase visitor access to the park when the Capital Region of New York is cleared to enter Phase 4 of the 'New York Forward' plan."

