Fourth of July celebration at Empire State Plaza postponed

ALBANY — New York State's Fourth of July Celebration at Empire State Plaza has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Office of General Services announced the cancellation by news release on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of the community at the forefront of our minds, we have made the decision to postpone this year’s Independence Day event at the Empire State Plaza and cancel our Summer at the Plaza series of concerts and festivals,” OGS Commissioner RoAnn Destito said.

The Independence Day festival has traditionally kicked off the annual Summer at the Plaza series of free community events. With the intention to keep visitors, vendors, staff, and performers safe during the COVID-19 emergency, no concerts or festivals are currently being scheduled at the Plaza.

“For the past 44 years, we have collaborated with New York State to produce a Fourth of July Celebration with fireworks that traditionally draws tens of thousands of people to the Empire State Plaza,” said Mona Golub, VP public relations and consumer services for Price Chopper/Market 32. “Under the circumstances, we agree with the approach the state is taking and believe that postponing this event is in the best interest of public health and safety. When the time is right, we look forward to continuing our partnership in providing quality, family entertainment in the heart of our capital.”

