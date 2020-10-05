Fourth curbside pickup worker at Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury tests positive for coronavirus

QUEENSBURY — A fourth Walmart employee at the Route 9 store has tested positive for coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Monday.

All four employees, including three who tested positive last week, worked as "pickers" who gather all of the groceries ordered by people who want curbside pickup. They all worked at the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury.

Health Services said that no customers are known to have gotten the virus from curbside pickup, but warned people to be cautious and wear masks when doing curbside pickup.

The workers wore masks in the store, according to Health Services, and the risk of catching the virus from the employees involved is "low," Health Services said in a news release.

But officials asked the public to watch for signs of coronavirus. Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, headache and loss of sense of smell or taste. Those with questions should contact their medical provider, local county health department or Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

The dates on which the employees worked while possibly infectious are:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first two employees:

September 17-19, Sept. 23 and Sept. 25