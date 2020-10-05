 Skip to main content
Fourth curbside pickup worker at Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury tests positive for coronavirus
Fourth curbside pickup worker at Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury tests positive for coronavirus

A fourth employee at the Route 9, Queensbury, Walmart store has tested positive for coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Monday.

QUEENSBURY — A fourth Walmart employee at the Route 9 store has tested positive for coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Monday.

All four employees, including three who tested positive last week, worked as "pickers" who gather all of the groceries ordered by people who want curbside pickup. They all worked at the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury.

Health Services said that no customers are known to have gotten the virus from curbside pickup, but warned people to be cautious and wear masks when doing curbside pickup.

The workers wore masks in the store, according to Health Services, and the risk of catching the virus from the employees involved is "low," Health Services said in a news release.

But officials asked the public to watch for signs of coronavirus. Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, headache and loss of sense of smell or taste. Those with questions should contact their medical provider, local county health department or Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

The dates on which the employees worked while possibly infectious are:

The first two employees:

  • September 17-19, Sept. 23 and Sept. 25

The third employee:

  • Sept. 26-28

The fourth employee:

  • Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 4-5.

The fourth employee's work hours during the contagious period were:

  • Sept. 29: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sept. 30: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 1: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 2: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 4: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 5: 4 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

