The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as it tries to solve the mystery of what happened to a former Saratoga Town Board member who disappeared four years ago this week.

Frederick “Fritzie” Drumm, 68, left his Burgoyne Road home on Nov. 24, 2015, but neither police nor family members have determined where he went nor why he hasn't been found.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play.

Thanksgiving weekend is a big weekend for hunters to head afield, and police asked that those in the woods and fields keep an eye out for possible clues. Anyone who locates any clothing, evidence or other items that could be connected to Drumm, including identification/paperwork or remains, was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-885-6761.

"Hopefully, someone will see something that will help us get some answers for the family," Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said.

It is believed he went for walk on his 170-acre property but did not return home. A search of the Drumm property, which abuts Fish Creek, and 1,000 acres adjacent to it did not turn up any sign of him. Police said there had been no activity on credit cards, bank accounts or with his personal information that would show he was still alive. His vehicles were left behind.

Drumm had retired from a job with National Grid and had been a member of the Saratoga Town Board at the time he went missing, but had declined to run for re-election and his term was set to expire at the end of 2015.

His wife, former Saratoga Town Clerk Ruth Drumm, said during a 2016 interview that the couple had recently retired from their jobs and were planning to travel in retirement. The family offered a $10,000 reward after the disappearance for information that leads to the discovery of what happened with him.

Drumm's disappearance happened two weeks after an elderly hunter disappeared in woods near Brant Lake on Nov. 15, 2015.

Thousands of hours were spent by volunteer and professional search teams looking for 82-year-old Troy resident Thomas Messick, who disappeared on state land in Horicon while hunting with friends and relatives.

State Police and Department of Environmental Conservation personnel have conducted periodic searches of the area near Lily Pond where he disappeared, and re-interviewed those who were with Messick, to no avail.

Police said there was no indication the disappearances of Drumm and Messick were connected.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

