FORT ANN -- Four women were arrested Sunday at Washington Correctional Facility after staff at the prison caught them trying to bring contraband that included weapons and synthetic marijuana into the prison.
State corrections staff who were assisted by a dog trained to detect drugs intercepted ceramic razor blades and the illegal chemical known as synthetic marijuana that four visitors were trying to get to inmates, according to State Police.
Charged with felony counts of promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance were:
* Patricia E. Patterson, 52, of Far Rockaway, who was accused of bringing multiple ceramic razor blades and synthetic marijuana into the medium-security prison.
* Naomi M. Machado, 23 of New York City, accused of bringing synthetic marijuana into the prison.
* Coretta M. Bones, 51, of Niagara Falls, accused of bringing synthetic marijuana into the prison.
* Yvelka A. Suriel-Cacaras, 31, of Buffalo, accused of bringing synthetic marijuana into the prison.
All four were sent to Washington County Jail pending prosecution, and only Bones had been released as of Friday.
The arrests come amid a crackdown by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on contraband being brought into prisons by visitors. It began in 2017, and has included the use of dogs and technology to intercept drugs and dangerous items before they get to inmates.
It has resulted in more than a dozen arrests at the two prisons in Fort Ann over the past year, the vast majority of them women. Washington County prosecutors typically seek state prison sentences for the offenders as well.
