Four Warren County residents die of coronavirus

The worst keeps getting worse.

In the last day, four Warren County residents died of coronavirus, Warren County Public Health Services said Wednesday. Until now, Warren County had never lost more than two people in a day.

All four were nursing home residents.

One of the four nursing home residents died at Glens Falls Hospital. The other three died at their nursing homes.

"Yesterday we lost four Warren County residents to the COVID-19 virus. I offer my heartfelt condolences to their families and to all of the families that have lost loved ones to this virus,” said Frank Thomas, Stony Creek town supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “Please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers, and may this end soon."

The scourge continues to predominantly hurt nursing home residents.

Of the 23 deaths so far, 17 were nursing home residents. Another four were in assisted living facilities. Two people lived independently.

The total number of people in critical condition has fallen by four: On Tuesday, four people were hospitalized in critical condition and three others were in critical condition at nursing homes.