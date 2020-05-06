Four Warren County residents die of coronavirus

The worst keeps getting worse.
In the last day, four Warren County residents died of coronavirus, Warren County Public Health Services said Wednesday. Until now, Warren County had never lost more than two people in a day.
All four were nursing home residents.
One of the four nursing home residents died at Glens Falls Hospital. The other three died at their nursing homes.
"Yesterday we lost four Warren County residents to the COVID-19 virus. I offer my heartfelt condolences to their families and to all of the families that have lost loved ones to this virus,” said Frank Thomas, Stony Creek town supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “Please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers, and may this end soon."
The scourge continues to predominantly hurt nursing home residents.
Of the 23 deaths so far, 17 were nursing home residents. Another four were in assisted living facilities. Two people lived independently.
The total number of people in critical condition has fallen by four: On Tuesday, four people were hospitalized in critical condition and three others were in critical condition at nursing homes.
On Wednesday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 185 people testing positive. Three people were hospitalized, all in critical condition. The county also reported one more recovery Wednesday. In total, 115 people have recovered, including 26 people who were diagnosed based on symptoms when tests were not readily available.
- Washington County reported no change in cases, for a total of 166 people testing positive and 83 recovered.
- Saratoga County reported four new cases, for a total off 368 people testing positive and 292 recovered. Nine people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no change in cases, for a total of 49 people who tested positive or were diagnosed on symptoms, with 41 people recovered. Of the 10 inmates who were ill, nine have recovered. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital has five patients with coronavirus and Glens Falls Hospital reported four patients.
Statewide, 9,179 people are hospitalized with the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Wednesday’s press conference. There were 601 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
“The total hospitalization rate is down again,” Cuomo said. “It is a painfully slow decline but it is better than going the other way.”
He was not pleased by the 601 new hospitalizations.
“600 new cases yesterday, with everything we’ve done?” he said.
A survey of 1,000 patients showed that most new patients are people who are living independently and not working. That means they’re not essential workers who are catching the virus on the job. Cuomo acknowledged the results of the survey were surprising.
“They’re not working. They’re not traveling,” Cuomo said. “It reinforces what we have said. Much of this comes down to what you do protect yourself. It comes down to personal behavior.”
There were 232 deaths on Tuesday, and 25 of them were at nursing homes.
“It is still 232 yesterday which is an unimaginable and painful reality we have to deal with,” Cuomo said.
