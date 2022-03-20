Four vie for two state Supreme Court posts in 4th Judicial District

Republican leaders in the region are making a geographic case to vote the party’s candidate in the 4th Judicial District state Supreme Court race in November, suggesting that Essex County is entitled to have judge’s chambers at its county courthouse in Elizabethtown.

Currently, Warren County and Schenectady County have two judges each serving the 11-county judicial district.

Essex County does not have a Supreme Court judge based in the county.

Judges are assigned to cover cases in multiple counties, and travel to preside at cases outside their home counties.

Essex County had a resident judge for nearly a century until 2009, after the resident judge there was defeated for re-election the previous November.

“It is time now to correct the imbalance of the number of judges that are seated in the southern part of the 4th Judicial District,” said Shaun Gillihand, a Republican who is chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, endorsing Republican and Conservative judicial candidate Allison McGahay, a lawyer from Lake Placid. “Essex County is solely in the Adirondack Park and deserves a sitting Supreme Court justice.”

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said location of a judge’s chambers has little bearing, as judges travel to other counties where they hear cases.

Experience on the bench is a more relevant criteria, she said.

Two 14-year terms are on the ballot in the November election.

Candidates will run on an at-large basis, with the top two vote-getters being elected.

Republican candidates are McGahay, and Chris Obstarczyk, of Saratoga County.

McGahay, a lawyer from Lake Placid, is a former Essex County assistant district attorney and now is Essex County Republican elections commissioner.

In addition to Republican committees, the St. Lawrence County and Franklin County conservative committees have endorsed her candidacy.

Obstarczyk has been a partner in a Saratoga Springs law firm since 2007, and is Saratoga Springs Republican chairman.

A Republican Party rule dating back to the 1950s obligates county GOP committees to back candidates in counties that previously had GOP judgeships, in this case Essex and Saratoga counties, said Warren County Republican Vice Chairman Jake Sabo.

Democratic candidates are Robert Muller of Warren County, who is running for re-election to a second term, and Vincent Versaci of Schenectady County, who is an acting Supreme Court justice.

Muller was elected in 2008.

He previously was an assistant district attorney.

Versaci has about 20 years of experience on the bench, as a surrogate court judge and a former Schenectady City Court judge.

Candidates will be formally nominated at party nominating conventions in August.

Party primaries are not held for state Supreme Court judge elections.

The 4th Judicial District includes the following counties: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington.

