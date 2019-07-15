{{featured_button_text}}

DAY — A four-time felon from South Glens Falls who was paroled from prison earlier this year was jailed again Monday after he was caught burglarizing a home on county Route 10, police said.

Christian M. Crannell, 42, was arrested after the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a call about a burglary in progress at about 12:50 a.m. Monday, police said.

Crannell allegedly stole property and damaged the home, and then lied to police about his identity and damaged a Sheriff's Office patrol car, authorities said.

Crannell was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of menacing, criminal mischief, criminal tampering, petit larceny and false personation, police said in a news release.

Police said it was unclear whether he knew the victims.

He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail. 

No bail could be set because he has at least four felony convictions, including one for a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon for a July 2012 home invasion in Greenfield for which he served 6 years in prison and was paroled in February. He also has convictions for criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of marijuana, state corrections records show.

He could face up to 25-years-to-life in prison as a "persistent" felon if convicted of another felony.

Sheriff's Investigator Chris Lorey handled the case.

