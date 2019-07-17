WARRENSBURG -- Four teens from Clifton Park have been charged in connection with an underage drinking party where one of their schoolmates was seriously hurt last month.
The 17-year-old who was hurt fell from a balcony and suffered serious facial injuries during a June 2 party at a home a group of Shendehowa High School students rented on Harrington Hill Road. He has since been released from Albany Medical Center and is recovering.
Officers from the Warren County and Saratoga County sheriff's offices determined a group of teens rented the home through Airbnb, provided alcohol and charged party-goers during a post-prom party.
Charged were:
* Mia V. Dongsavanh, 18, of Halfmoon, with misdemeanor criminal nuisance.
* William V. Coreno, 19, of Mechanicville, with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child.
* Colin J. Amodeo, 19, of Clifton Park, with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child.
* Cole A. Rust, 19, of Clifton Park, with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child and criminal nuisance.
All four were released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court.
Warren County sheriff's investigators Jason Palmer and Jeff Grenier handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.