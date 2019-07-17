{{featured_button_text}}
WARRENSBURG -- Four teens from Clifton Park have been charged in connection with an underage drinking party where one of their schoolmates was seriously hurt last month.

The 17-year-old who was hurt fell from a balcony and suffered serious facial injuries during a June 2 party at a home a group of Shendehowa High School students rented on Harrington Hill Road. He has since been released from Albany Medical Center and is recovering.

Officers from the Warren County and Saratoga County sheriff's offices determined a group of teens rented the home through Airbnb, provided alcohol and charged party-goers during a post-prom party.

Charged were:

* Mia V. Dongsavanh, 18, of Halfmoon, with misdemeanor criminal nuisance.

* William V. Coreno, 19, of Mechanicville, with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child.

* Colin J. Amodeo, 19, of Clifton Park, with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child.

* Cole A. Rust, 19, of Clifton Park, with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child and criminal nuisance.

All four were released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court.

Warren County sheriff's investigators Jason Palmer and Jeff Grenier handled the case.

