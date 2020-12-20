Four schools go virtual after cases in six schools

The weekend was a busy time for school-related coronavirus cases, with six schools announcing cases and four of them, including one entire district, going virtual until the holidays.

In addition, Warren County Head Start reported a case in its Green Room, which includes children with illnesses and disabilities. Children who needed to be quarantined have been notified.

Warrensburg Elementary School is going virtual after one person tested positive for coronavirus.

The person was last in the building on Friday. School will be virtual on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Christmas vacation.

Also going virtual are Greenfield Elementary School and Saratoga Springs High School in the Saratoga Springs school district, and the entire Ballston Spa Central School District. Ballston Spa made the change Sunday after at first announcing Friday evening that only the high school would be closed.

In each case, the issue is the number of staff who are quarantined, leaving the districts without enough people able to come into the building for in-person instruction.