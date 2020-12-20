Four schools go virtual after cases in six schools

The weekend was a busy time for school-related coronavirus cases, with six schools announcing cases and four of them, including one entire district, going virtual until the holidays.
In addition, Warren County Head Start reported a case in its Green Room, which includes children with illnesses and disabilities. Children who needed to be quarantined have been notified.
Warrensburg Elementary School is going virtual after one person tested positive for coronavirus.
The person was last in the building on Friday. School will be virtual on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Christmas vacation.
Also going virtual are Greenfield Elementary School and Saratoga Springs High School in the Saratoga Springs school district, and the entire Ballston Spa Central School District. Ballston Spa made the change Sunday after at first announcing Friday evening that only the high school would be closed.
In each case, the issue is the number of staff who are quarantined, leaving the districts without enough people able to come into the building for in-person instruction.
There were three other school-related coronavirus cases reported over the weekend, but they did not result in any quarantines other than the people who were sick, indicating that they and everyone around them followed mask and social distancing rules.
At Queensbury Middle School, two people who live in the same household tested positive. They haven’t been in school since Dec. 11. At Lake George Elementary School, one person tested positive after being in school on Friday. Warren County Health Services used logs and attendance tracing to determine that no one had close contact and needed to quarantine.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 781 confirmed cases since March, and 10 recoveries, for a total of 612 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 134 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized. Two are in critical condition.
- Of the new Warren County cases, two caught the virus from a household member, two caught the virus from acquaintances, one caught the virus at work, and five are undetermined. Tracers suspect one of those five people caught the virus at work.
- Washington County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 641 confirmed cases since March, and 32 recoveries, for a total of 526 recoveries. There are 102 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized. Of the new cases, 12 were traced back to known infected people. The others caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends but told the state that 88 people tested positive Saturday, for a positive test rate of 6.5% and a weekly average of 7%.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends but told the state that nine people tested positive, for a positive test rate of 3.9% and a weekly average of 3.8%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.6% and a weekly average of 2.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.1% and a weekly average of 2.9%.
- Statewide, 9,957 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.05%.
- There were 6,185 people hospitalized Saturday and 123 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
