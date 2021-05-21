 Skip to main content
Four people displaced by Lake Luzerne fire
LAKE LUZERNE — The American Red Cross assisted four people displaced from their home in Lake Luzerne by a fire on Thursday.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a residence on Allison Drive for a a structure fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

Two adults and two children ages 16 and 17 lived there and received financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing.

