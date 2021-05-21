Four people displaced by Lake Luzerne fire

LAKE LUZERNE — The American Red Cross assisted four people displaced from their home in Lake Luzerne by a fire on Thursday.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a residence on Allison Drive for a a structure fire.
There were no reports of injuries.
Two adults and two children ages 16 and 17 lived there and received financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
