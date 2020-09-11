Four of five new Warren County COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Saratoga Bridges group home

Staff members also ask people coming into the buildings if they are feeling unwell and ask if they have been exposed to someone who is ill.

Muratori said the individuals who live in that home have not been involved in any type of day programs or community activities. The agency had only restarted its day programs after a 5-month-long hiatus because of the virus.

Any visits by family to the facilities have been conducted outside, according to Muratori. They recently just opened up the inside, but that will be put on pause.

She said all those who are infected seem to be handling the symptoms OK.

“We have been very, very fortunate not to have a confirmed case up until now,” she said.

She said her staff has done a great job during a stressful period. The agency will continue to work with local health officials.

Saratoga County Public Health Services and its team of contact tracers are working to mitigate the recent increase of COVID-19 cases being reported in Saratoga County. Health officials said people should not let their guard down and continue to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands or use hand sanitizer regularly and stay home and away from others if they are ill.