Four of five new Warren County COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Saratoga Bridges group home

Warren County on Friday reported five new COVID-19 cases among residents and four of them are linked to an outbreak at a workplace in an adjacent county.
Saratoga Bridges, which helps people with disabilities, had a COVID-19 outbreak of 22 people, including 10 individuals from one home and 12 staff members.
Saratoga County Public Health Services said in a news release that Saratoga Bridges provides services to 132 individuals located in 19 homes and nine apartments, 90 people in their day programs and employs 482 staff members.
The county said the infected people have been quarantined and staff has received training on using personal protective equipment.
Saratoga Bridges Executive Director Valerie Muratori said the infection is limited to one group home with several individuals with confirmed diagnoses.
The agency is working closely with the Saratoga County Public Health Services. Saratoga Bridges said the organization has been practicing all the appropriate screening, using personal protective equipment and frequently sanitizing and washing hands.
“We screen every employee that comes into that building with a temperature check. All the employees are required to wear surgical masks and follow the infection controls. It’s extremely hard to figure out where this came from,” she said.
Staff members also ask people coming into the buildings if they are feeling unwell and ask if they have been exposed to someone who is ill.
Muratori said the individuals who live in that home have not been involved in any type of day programs or community activities. The agency had only restarted its day programs after a 5-month-long hiatus because of the virus.
Any visits by family to the facilities have been conducted outside, according to Muratori. They recently just opened up the inside, but that will be put on pause.
She said all those who are infected seem to be handling the symptoms OK.
“We have been very, very fortunate not to have a confirmed case up until now,” she said.
She said her staff has done a great job during a stressful period. The agency will continue to work with local health officials.
Saratoga County Public Health Services and its team of contact tracers are working to mitigate the recent increase of COVID-19 cases being reported in Saratoga County. Health officials said people should not let their guard down and continue to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands or use hand sanitizer regularly and stay home and away from others if they are ill.
Also on Friday:
- Essex County reported that an Essex Center resident died from coronavirus. There were a total of four new cases — all residents of the nursing facility. Outside the Essex Center, there are 106 cases in the community.
- Warren County is investigating the one new case of the five that is not connected to Saratoga Bridges. County officials do not know how this person became infected. The county is monitoring 15 active cases. All have mild illness and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported three new cases including the two Greenwich Central School students that tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the total to 267 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There are eight active cases. No one is hospitalized and 246 have recovered from the virus.
- Saratoga County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 968 confirmed cases. There are 90 active cases. Six people are hospitalized and 861 have recovered.
- Saratoga Hospital had five COVID-19 patients in-house on Friday and Glens Falls Hospital had none.
- Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that the infection rate was 0.98%, which is the 35th straight day it has been under 1%. The Capital Region’s rate was 1.2%.
- A total of 89,722 people were tested on Thursday. The number of patients hospitalized decreased by eight, to 474. The number of people in the intensive care unit is 120 and 54 are intubated. Five people died from the virus.
“New York’s ability to beat back COVID-19 and slow the spread depends on what we do. That’s why it’s so important to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, and why local governments are critical partners in enforcing state guidance,” Cuomo said in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
