Four more states added to travel advisory; State to launch school COVID report card

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced four states have been added to New York's travel advisory, which requires a 14-day quarantine for people entering the state.
On Tuesday, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia were added with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands being removed.
"Individuals coming from other states continue to be a problem, and today we're adding four more states to New York's travel advisory. We now have 35 high-risk states in this country, which is incredible," Gov. Cuomo said.
Cuomo held a news conference in New York City late Tuesday morning to unveil additional steps as many public schools reopen for learning this week.
The governor announced a COVID report card database will be published detailing test results for each public school in the state of students and staff members. The database can be found at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.
"Facts empower people to make informed decisions for the health and safety of themselves and their families," Cuomo said. "The COVID-19 Report Card will give parents, faculty and students the most up-to-date information on the status of their school and their school district's testing and results. I urge our school communities to stay vigilant and be smart."
He also announced colleges must report figures daily to the Department of Health, and any college that has more than 100 confirmed cases will shift to remote learning.
"We're entering a new, different post-Labor Day phase. After Labor Day, people start to get back to work, schools are opening, activity is increasing, colleges are opening, you see traffic starting to increase. So we have to keep that in mind as we move forward and we need to remain vigilant and smart so that we don't backslide," Cuomo said.
In other developments, the state reported five deaths tied to COVID-19, 445 hospitalizations and new cases in 40 counties.
New York has reported positive test results of less than 1% for 32 consecutive days. In the Capital Region, test results came in Monday at 1.3% with 35 confirmed positives from 2,640 tests.
Cuomo touted the success as resulting from the hard work of New Yorkers.
For the latest data available visit forward.ny.gov.
