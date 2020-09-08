Four more states added to travel advisory; State to launch school COVID report card

The governor announced a COVID report card database will be published detailing test results for each public school in the state of students and staff members. The database can be found at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov .

"Facts empower people to make informed decisions for the health and safety of themselves and their families," Cuomo said. "The COVID-19 Report Card will give parents, faculty and students the most up-to-date information on the status of their school and their school district's testing and results. I urge our school communities to stay vigilant and be smart."

He also announced colleges must report figures daily to the Department of Health, and any college that has more than 100 confirmed cases will shift to remote learning.

"We're entering a new, different post-Labor Day phase. After Labor Day, people start to get back to work, schools are opening, activity is increasing, colleges are opening, you see traffic starting to increase. So we have to keep that in mind as we move forward and we need to remain vigilant and smart so that we don't backslide," Cuomo said.