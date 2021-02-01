Four more nursing home residents succumb to COVID

Washington Co. deaths

The county still has not officially reported the coronavirus deaths at Slate Valley Center and Washington Center. In the last week, five people died at Slate Valley Center and three people have died at Washington Center, an increase of two from Sunday.

The statistics are posted on each center’s webpage. Centers officials said they also notified the county, but County Attorney Roger Wickes said the county was not informed.

“We don’t surf everyone’s website to see who died,” he said. “They used to tell us. We’re going to call them.”

In the meantime, he said the county is committed to being all residents’ one-stop place for all county data about the pandemic. It’s important that the county get that data so that residents will trust the county’s information, he said, emphasizing that the county would never seek to hide deaths.

“We can’t report what we don’t know,” he said.

Other than the toll in the last week, Washington County has lost 17 people to coronavirus, and the total should be 24 people now. That means that 29% of the county’s coronavirus deaths have occurred in the last week.

