Four more nursing home residents succumb to COVID

Four more nursing home residents died of coronavirus Monday; two in Warren County and two in Washington County.
In Warren County, one died at a nursing home, and one at a local hospital. One was in their 60s and one was in their 80s. In Washington County, one resident died at Slate Valley Center and one died at Washington Center.
The vaccine has been found to protect nursing home residents, and Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the deaths “underscore” the need to get more vaccine into senior citizens’ arms.
The county must “get vaccine programs moving as quickly as possible,” she said.
In January, 18 Warren County residents died of the virus, and 10 were nursing home residents.
Vaccine update
Pharmacies have received vaccine shipments for small clinics this week, just in time for a winter storm.
Kinney Drugs said it would hold previously scheduled vaccine clinics despite the weather.
“We realize that the snowy weather forecast has folks nervous. While Kinney’s plan is to continue to vaccinate people according to our current appointment schedule, if someone cannot make their vaccination appointment due to inclement weather conditions, we will make every effort to reschedule them as soon as possible, as vaccine allocations allow. It’s important that everyone stay safe,” said spokeswoman Judith Repass Cowden.
Washington Co. deaths
The county still has not officially reported the coronavirus deaths at Slate Valley Center and Washington Center. In the last week, five people died at Slate Valley Center and three people have died at Washington Center, an increase of two from Sunday.
The statistics are posted on each center’s webpage. Centers officials said they also notified the county, but County Attorney Roger Wickes said the county was not informed.
“We don’t surf everyone’s website to see who died,” he said. “They used to tell us. We’re going to call them.”
In the meantime, he said the county is committed to being all residents’ one-stop place for all county data about the pandemic. It’s important that the county get that data so that residents will trust the county’s information, he said, emphasizing that the county would never seek to hide deaths.
“We can’t report what we don’t know,” he said.
Other than the toll in the last week, Washington County has lost 17 people to coronavirus, and the total should be 24 people now. That means that 29% of the county’s coronavirus deaths have occurred in the last week.
School cases
Indian Lake Central School District is virtual through at least Wednesday, and staff were tested Monday in hopes of determining that there are no additional cases among them.
Schuylerville Central School District reported two cases: a middle school student last in the building on Jan. 20 and a middle school staff member last in the building on Jan. 22.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case: an individual who was last in the high school on Jan. 27.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 2,347 confirmed case since March, and 31 recoveries, for a total of 2,057 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 233 people currently ill, and 10 are hospitalized, two fewer than Sunday. None are critically ill. The hospitalized patients, and one person who is not hospitalized, are “moderately ill.”
- Essex County reported 21 new cases.
- Washington County reported Sunday’s statistics. There were two new cases, for a total of 1,671 confirmed cases since March, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 1,531 recoveries. There are 115 people currently ill, and six people are hospitalized, which is an increase of one since Saturday.
- Saratoga County reported four deaths since Friday, for a total of 120 deaths since March.
- The county also reported 214 new cases over the weekend, for a total of 10,604 confirmed cases since March. There were 435 recoveries, for a total of 6,480 recoveries. There are 4,004 people currently ill and 70 are hospitalized, the same number as Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two Schuylerville residents (for a total of 20), four South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 44) and one Victory resident (for a total of 19).
- Still ill: 55 town of Corinth residents, 44 village of Corinth residents, 42 Hadley residents, 205 Moreau residents, 86 Northumberland residents, 49 town of Saratoga residents, 18 Schuylerville residents, 40 South Glens Falls residents, 18 Victory residents and 282 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: three town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, two Hadley residents, one Moreau resident, three Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents and one Wilton resident.
- Deaths since March (unchanged since last Wednesday): one in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 10 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 30 coronavirus patients, up from 23 patients Friday. There are two people in intensive care, up from one Friday. Ten patients are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 40 coronavirus patients, up from 38 patients Friday.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 279 new cases, for a positive test rate of 4.1%, which brought the weekly average down to 4.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.4%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.6%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.1%, which increased the weekly average to 3.6%.
- Statewide, 8.508 people tested positive, an increased positive test rate of 4.86%. There were 8,003 people hospitalized Sunday with coronavirus and 141 people died.
